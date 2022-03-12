Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,019 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.80% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000.
NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $56.30.
