Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $31.85 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises about 3.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 2.48% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $31,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

