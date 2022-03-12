Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $330.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $320.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

