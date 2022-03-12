Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93,523 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 87.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.