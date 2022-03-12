Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,325 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF comprises 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,667,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day moving average of $186.63. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $222.22.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

