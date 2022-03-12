Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 6,050 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF makes up 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

MOO opened at $98.38 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.