Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 858 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,349,651 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,259,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,303,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,801,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,081,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $244.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $229.41 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.