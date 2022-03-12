Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.