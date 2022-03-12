Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.40

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.40 and traded as low as $71.34. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $71.44, with a volume of 14,105,391 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.