Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 48.2% in February

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the February 13th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNTX opened at $1.82 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin A. Lehr acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTX. ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.