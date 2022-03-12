Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 48.2% in February

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the February 13th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CNTX opened at $1.82 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11.
In other news, CEO Martin A. Lehr acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTX. ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.