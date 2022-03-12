CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $147,901.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,066,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

