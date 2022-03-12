Contrasting AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) & Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for AeroVironment and Zanite Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 3 3 0 2.50 Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroVironment currently has a consensus target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AeroVironment and Zanite Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $394.91 million 4.78 $23.33 million ($0.03) -2,523.83 Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Zanite Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Zanite Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35% Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Zanite Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

