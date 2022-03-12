Contrasting Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of The European Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The European Equity Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and The European Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 46.29% 12.20% 5.81% The European Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and The European Equity Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.77 $27.78 million $1.39 9.58 The European Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The European Equity Fund.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. The European Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The European Equity Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The European Equity Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The European Equity Fund has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and The European Equity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 The European Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than The European Equity Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats The European Equity Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equity or equity-linked securities of companies. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI-EMU Index. It was formerly known as Germany Fund Inc. The European Equity Fund, Inc. was formed on July 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

