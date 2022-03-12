Contrasting Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 29.31% 12.45% 1.13% Ottawa Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $55.57 million 2.78 $16.23 million $5.74 9.40 Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.71 $2.90 million $1.03 14.34

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

About Ottawa Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

