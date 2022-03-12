Convergence (CONV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $815,012.00

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $815,012.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00105335 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

