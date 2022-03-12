Cook Protocol (COOK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $285,888.00

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.91 or 0.06589757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.99 or 0.99951244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.