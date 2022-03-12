Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,066 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Lakeland Financial worth $40,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

