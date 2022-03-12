Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,252 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $49,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. 648,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

