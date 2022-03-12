Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 59,213 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations accounts for approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Power Integrations worth $53,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 678,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Power Integrations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 312,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

