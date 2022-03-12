Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,803 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $37,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $54,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.51. 62,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,881. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

