Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane accounts for approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Hamilton Lane worth $58,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 250,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

