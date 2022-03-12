Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Americold Realty Trust worth $38,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,219,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLD traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,734. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -216.98, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

