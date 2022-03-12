Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 10,702 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Chemed comprises approximately 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Chemed worth $71,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chemed by 883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 44,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,114. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

