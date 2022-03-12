Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 208,844 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,844 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $56,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLIC stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 706,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

