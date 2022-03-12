Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,694 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Littelfuse worth $62,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 67.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 292.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $5.23 on Friday, hitting $239.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,483. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

