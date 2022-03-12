Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 45,846 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Encompass Health worth $54,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Encompass Health by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

