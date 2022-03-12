Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 5,302 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 583,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Maximus worth $46,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Maximus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Maximus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 319,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

