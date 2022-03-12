Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 6,802 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Brunswick worth $66,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,344,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,003. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.