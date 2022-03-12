Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of ManTech International worth $45,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,097. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

