Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,226 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of UGI worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI by 53.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in UGI by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,253. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

