Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.42. 794,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,834. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average is $166.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.