Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Inter Parfums worth $36,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,043 shares of company stock worth $2,621,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

