Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $28.42 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $28,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.01. The stock had a trading volume of 357,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,174. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.44 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

