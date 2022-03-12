Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $30.47 Million Stock Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 4.39% of CRA International worth $30,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CRA International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the third quarter valued at $354,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. 24,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,524. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.82.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

