Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $40.31 Million Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,387 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 3.66% of Shoe Carnival worth $40,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 139.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 446,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $822.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.