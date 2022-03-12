Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $53.14 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Air Lease worth $53,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,386,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 131,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,001,000 after buying an additional 196,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Air Lease stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. 1,312,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

