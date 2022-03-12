Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $55.83 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Cogent Communications comprises about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Cogent Communications worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after acquiring an additional 52,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 500,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 402,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $185,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,490 shares of company stock valued at $469,492. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 239,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,602. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

