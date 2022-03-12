Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $58.16 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. KB Home accounts for 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of KB Home worth $58,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. KB Home has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

