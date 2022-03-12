Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $64.84 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries makes up approximately 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of UFP Industries worth $64,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 212,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,720 shares of company stock worth $646,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

