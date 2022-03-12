Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Wingstop worth $36,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after buying an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 55,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 652,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.05. The stock had a trading volume of 462,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,653. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.95. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.48 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.