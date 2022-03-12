Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $18.94 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $17,464,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $44,813,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of GFL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 1,916,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

