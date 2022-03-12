Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $6.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.37. 332,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.23 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

