Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,999 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of UniFirst worth $42,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in UniFirst by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.33. 67,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.81. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $255.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.01.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.