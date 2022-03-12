Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,513 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $22,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after buying an additional 1,028,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after buying an additional 221,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $2,452,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.70. 450,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

