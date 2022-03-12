Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,598 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of ABM Industries worth $42,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 292,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

