Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.22% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $39,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,178. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

