Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Quaker Chemical worth $48,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KWR traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.27. The stock had a trading volume of 41,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $168.56 and a 52-week high of $276.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day moving average is $230.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Quaker Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.