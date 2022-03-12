Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,079 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Universal Display worth $45,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 379,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.90. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

