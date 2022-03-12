Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,331 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 6.42% of Aaron’s worth $49,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

AAN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. 318,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

