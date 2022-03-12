Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $25,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 258,311 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.18. 79,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,241. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -265.52%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $184,072. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

